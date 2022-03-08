State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 5,060 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 100.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 86.2% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 50.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 164.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $83.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.66. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $86.81. The firm has a market cap of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.61.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total value of $3,985,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $232,812.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,167 shares of company stock worth $6,013,755. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.