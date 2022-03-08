Stem (NYSE:STEM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.79

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 112114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STEM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Get Stem alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 8.00, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.74.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stem had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter.

In other news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $96,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,200 shares of company stock worth $322,800. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stem by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,026,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,426 shares in the last quarter. General Electric Co. acquired a new stake in Stem in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,378,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Stem by 158.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Stem in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,961,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 424.0% during the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,082,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,534,000 after buying an additional 875,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

About Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.