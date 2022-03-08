Stewardship Advisors LLC Acquires 8,199 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.73. 20,204,575 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33.

