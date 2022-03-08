Stewardship Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Stewardship Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,406 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.97. 327,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,840,478. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $44.86 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.89.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

