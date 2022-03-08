Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $76.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Stewart Information Services Corporation’s primary business is title insurance. Stewart issues policies through issuing locations on homes and other real property located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and several foreign countries. Stewart also sells computer-related services and information, as well as mapping products and geographic information systems, to domestic and foreign governments and private entities. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on STC. StockNews.com lowered Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $64.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.13. Stewart Information Services has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $81.00.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.93. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

