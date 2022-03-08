Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $60.38

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.38 and last traded at $60.71, with a volume of 6362 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SF. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.46 and its 200-day moving average is $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.34. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total value of $717,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

