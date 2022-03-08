Stifel Nicolaus Raises Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Price Target to C$15.00

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MJDLF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities increased their price target on Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Major Drilling Group International stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. Major Drilling Group International has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $6.95.

Major Drilling Group International, Inc engages in the provision of water and mineral exploration drilling services. Its specialization include surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive or longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and a variety of mine services.

