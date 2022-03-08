Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $265,000 Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after purchasing an additional 436,234 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,692,000 after purchasing an additional 422,279 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 294.6% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,113,000 after buying an additional 285,091 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 45.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,192,000 after buying an additional 230,437 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 126.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 360,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,910,000 after buying an additional 201,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.64.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $134.46 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.13 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,768 shares of company stock worth $5,780,203. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

