Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Invests $210,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,860.30 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,213.79 and a 1 year high of $2,110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,964.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,837.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 110.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,048.72.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,445 shares of company stock valued at $18,991,088 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

