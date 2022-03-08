Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 2,888 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,747,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 943,390 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,464.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,992,000 after purchasing an additional 468,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,221,000 after purchasing an additional 439,038 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,415,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,868,000.
NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $68.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average of $78.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.39 and a 52 week high of $85.09.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
