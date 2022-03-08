Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,527,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,190,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.54. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.24 and a 52 week high of $128.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.837 dividend. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

