StockNews.com Downgrades Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BBSI. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $72.57 on Friday. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $86.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.14.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

In related news, Director Vincent P. Price purchased 1,500 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 116,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

