StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moleculin Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 24,210 shares in the last quarter. 10.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

