StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moleculin Biotech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.27 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.77.
Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.
