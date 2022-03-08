StockNews.com Lowers CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CVR Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NYSE UAN opened at $106.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.65. CVR Partners has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $5.24 dividend. This represents a $20.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

