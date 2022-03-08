StockNews.com Lowers Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) to Sell

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

JNCE traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,939. The firm has a market cap of $335.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.36). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jounce Therapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Jounce Therapeutics news, CFO Kimberlee C. Drapkin sold 8,222 shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $54,676.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard /Ca/ Murray sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $97,601.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,494 shares of company stock worth $402,616 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 36.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 184.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treats cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its product pipeline includes JTX-2011 (ICOS), JTX-4014 (PD-1), the Lead Macrophage Program, Macrophage Targeting, T Reg, B Cells, and Stromal Targeting.

