StockNews.com Lowers Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $10.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $598.07 million, a P/E ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 2.10. Navigator has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $12.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Navigator in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Navigator in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Navigator by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

