StockNews.com Lowers Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.
Shares of NYSE NVGS opened at $10.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $598.07 million, a P/E ratio of 48.64 and a beta of 2.10. Navigator has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $12.46.
About Navigator (Get Rating)
Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.
