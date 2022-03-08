StockNews.com Upgrades LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $148.60.

LGIH opened at $118.88 on Friday. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $110.83 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 14.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.60.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total transaction of $384,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LGI Homes by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,032,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,517,000 after buying an additional 41,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,033,000 after buying an additional 52,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 455,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,298,000 after purchasing an additional 177,924 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

