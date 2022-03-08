StockNews.com Upgrades Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) to Buy

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:RYN traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.48. 793,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,936. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.98. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.95. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $30.82 and a twelve month high of $42.23.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.20 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 130,782 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 87,477 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 70.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 37,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier by 309.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 58,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

