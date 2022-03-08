StockNews.com Upgrades Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Rocky Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of RCKY opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.06 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.94.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.91. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 17.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Rocky Brands by 147.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 130.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 102,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 371.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 5.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

