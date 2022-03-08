Stone House Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Stone House Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,742 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 109,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 78,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,249,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 16.8% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.50. The stock had a trading volume of 29,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,927. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.82. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $21.15.

