Stone House Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Stone House Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 479,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,035 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.4% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 304,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 16,463 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 61,680 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 76.1% during the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 124,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 53,950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.73. 20,204,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33.

