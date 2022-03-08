Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Short Interest Update

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,500 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the January 31st total of 259,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor bought 12,560 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $243,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Stoneridge by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 21,003 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 45,850 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 29,279 shares during the last quarter.

Stoneridge stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 108,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stoneridge has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $38.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.34.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Stoneridge had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stoneridge will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

