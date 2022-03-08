Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Short Interest Update

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 358,500 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the January 31st total of 259,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
In other Stoneridge news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor bought 12,560 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $243,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Stoneridge stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.53. The company had a trading volume of 108,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stoneridge has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $38.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.34.
Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Stoneridge had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $203.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stoneridge will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Stoneridge Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stoneridge (SRI)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.