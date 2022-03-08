Stonnington Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,317 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

NYSE APD opened at $221.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.00 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $269.31 and its 200-day moving average is $278.91.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

