Stonnington Group LLC Acquires Shares of 7,000 Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 110.1% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC opened at $56.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.78. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Truist Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.