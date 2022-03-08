Stonnington Group LLC Buys New Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 102.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,723.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 165.9% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.52. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $30.62.

