Stonnington Group LLC Invests $286,000 in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 15.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,483,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $673,032,000 after buying an additional 2,263,065 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in NRG Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,726,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,661,000 after buying an additional 36,554 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in NRG Energy by 53.7% during the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,922,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,806,000 after buying an additional 2,068,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,495,000 after buying an additional 160,786 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NRG Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,080,000 after buying an additional 16,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG stock opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average is $40.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.92. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.37. NRG Energy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 64.00%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

In other news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

