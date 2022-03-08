Stonnington Group LLC Invests $649,000 in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 412.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 62,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 78,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SHAK. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.41.

NYSE SHAK opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.52 and a beta of 1.47. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $130.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Shake Shack Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

