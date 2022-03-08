Stonnington Group LLC Makes New $353,000 Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 6.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,080,000 after acquiring an additional 463,657 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,237,075,000 after buying an additional 53,744 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $1,496,980,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,906,000 after buying an additional 169,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,020,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,938,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEAM. KeyCorp began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.75.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $244.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $312.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.54. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $198.80 and a 12-month high of $483.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, Jira Align, Core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, Bamboo, Opsgenie, and Statuspage.

