Stonnington Group LLC Makes New Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 294,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 27,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 75,355 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

NYSE:IRM opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.63. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.36%.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $29,007.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $2,788,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,852 shares of company stock worth $8,330,347. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

