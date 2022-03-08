Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $804,000 Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after acquiring an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,093,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,424,000 after acquiring an additional 121,180 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Cintas by 6.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,054,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,218,000 after buying an additional 63,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cintas by 17.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,776,000 after purchasing an additional 130,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. StockNews.com raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

Shares of CTAS opened at $371.02 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $328.57 and a 1 year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.84. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.51.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

