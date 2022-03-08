Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 1,647 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 489.5% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $37.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.46. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $38.01.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

