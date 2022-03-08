Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes $344,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 95,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 62,070 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,770,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $37.13 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $135,596.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,757 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,891 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

