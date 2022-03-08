Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,093 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average of $51.86. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $52.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.958 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

