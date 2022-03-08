Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 120.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,177 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 203,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 89,567 shares in the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,412,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,242,000.

Get First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs alerts:

Shares of BUFR stock opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.48.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.