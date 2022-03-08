Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,175 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

NYSE:WMT opened at $141.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $392.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $127.81 and a one year high of $152.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.08%.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 498,727 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $72,290,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,195,357 shares of company stock valued at $862,563,628. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

