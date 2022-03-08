Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,821 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,563,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332,190 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,042 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5,358.3% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,409 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,694,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,130 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,529,800 shares of company stock valued at $122,121,988 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

XOM opened at $87.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $368.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.63 and a 200 day moving average of $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.23.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

