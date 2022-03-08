Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,919 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $618,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $383,000. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $82.60 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.27.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $162,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

