Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 2,837 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 61.6% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LLY. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.71.

In related news, Director Marschall S. Runge acquired 202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $246.78 per share, with a total value of $49,849.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 421,230 shares of company stock valued at $112,450,047. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $261.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.16 and a 200 day moving average of $250.14. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The firm has a market cap of $249.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

