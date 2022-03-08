Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 256.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 252.7% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $375.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $418.47 and a 200 day moving average of $427.60. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $339.12 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

