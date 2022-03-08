Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $7.89 Million Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,689 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $7,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 38,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 24,218 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 417.7% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 28,925 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $54.55 on Tuesday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $54.52 and a twelve month high of $57.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.73 and its 200-day moving average is $56.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

