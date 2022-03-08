Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 24,960 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,960 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Target by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Target by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,043,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $493,052,000 after purchasing an additional 412,000 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 374.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,527 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 16,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $211.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $216.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.56. The company has a market capitalization of $101.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $173.60 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Raymond James cut their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.83.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

