Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 69.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $328.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $350.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.80. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $315.83 and a 12 month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.