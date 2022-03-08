Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 7,050 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 843,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,177,000 after purchasing an additional 25,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,681,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,939,000 after buying an additional 232,809 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 215,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,000,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,110,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,778,000 after buying an additional 32,131 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 72.8% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 32,767 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $76.59 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $67.18 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day moving average of $77.20.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

