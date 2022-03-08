Strike Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Strike coin can now be purchased for $38.55 or 0.00099883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $120.54 million and approximately $25.44 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Strike has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00043951 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,561.22 or 0.06636052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,629.11 or 1.00087119 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00043496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00046462 BTC.

Strike Profile

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 3,126,856 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Strike Coin Trading

