Strong (STRONG) Trading 27.9% Lower Over Last Week

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Strong coin can now be bought for about $188.95 or 0.00487560 BTC on popular exchanges. Strong has a market capitalization of $26.13 million and approximately $7.77 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Strong has traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043386 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.50 or 0.06617209 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,773.90 or 1.00048904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00043307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00046545 BTC.

About Strong

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

