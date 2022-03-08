Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Receives $66.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SUBCY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Subsea 7 from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUBCY traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $8.48. 40,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Subsea 7 has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $11.49. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 77.10 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

