Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.070-$7.230 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.230-$1.270 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.12. 2,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.03. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $140.34 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 5.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $214.43.

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

