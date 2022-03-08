Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 4th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.1401 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

SUHJY stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

