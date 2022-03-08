Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Receives $73.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.55.

SLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

NYSE:SLF traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.20. 991,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,006. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of $48.85 and a 52-week high of $58.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.42.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 13.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5191 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,072 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 17,749,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,990 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth $84,720,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,421,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,908,000 after acquiring an additional 954,491 shares in the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in providing insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

