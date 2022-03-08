Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SURF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

Shares of SURF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,400. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57. Surface Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a current ratio of 7.86. The company has a market capitalization of $124.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.63.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.44). Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,920.92% and a negative return on equity of 56.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Surface Oncology will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Surface Oncology by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,326,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,459,000 after buying an additional 707,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,562,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 137,742 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,199,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 432,647 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,195,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 113,010 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 252.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 525,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

About Surface Oncology (Get Rating)

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.